Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,198 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Oracle by 564.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $92,526,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after acquiring an additional 928,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $82.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,147,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,434. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $70.23 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $218.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

