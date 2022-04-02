Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Short Interest Up 25.4% in March

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,660,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 18,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

Oracle stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. Oracle has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average is $87.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

