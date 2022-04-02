Orange (NYSE:ORAN) PT Lowered to €9.00

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €10.00 ($10.99) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ORAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Orange from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Orange from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus cut Orange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orange in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orange has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Orange stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,142. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 16.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 22,662 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 106,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

