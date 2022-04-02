Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 34,500 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, March 29th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 365,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $7,854,800.00.

PMVP opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.75 million, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.42. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $37.32.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PMVP shares. Oppenheimer upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,835,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $307,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 568.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,105 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.