Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 425,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan F. Smith acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 86.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,857,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,552,000 after buying an additional 2,251,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,438,000 after buying an additional 73,232 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,395,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after buying an additional 527,340 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,799,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,032,000 after buying an additional 130,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,009,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.