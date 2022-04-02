OTCMKTS:UVBIL (OTCMKTS:UVBIL) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of OTCMKTS:UVBIL (OTCMKTS:UVBILGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:UVBIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:UVBIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.