OTCMKTS:UVBIL (OTCMKTS:UVBIL) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of OTCMKTS:UVBIL (OTCMKTS:UVBIL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock.

