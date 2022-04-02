Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Now Covered by Chardan Capital

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OUST. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Get Ouster alerts:

NYSE:OUST opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.12. Ouster has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $14.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 279.89%.

In other Ouster news, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $29,836.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $37,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ouster by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 3rd quarter worth $1,105,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 51,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.