Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.83.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other Overstock.com news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,995. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 4.00.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

