Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.83.
OSTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
In other Overstock.com news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Overstock.com stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,995. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 4.00.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Overstock.com (Get Rating)
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.