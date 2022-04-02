Oxygen Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $16.84 million and $761,729.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

