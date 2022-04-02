P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Stephens

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $42.50 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.33 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of PTSI traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.70. 160,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,674. The company has a market cap of $661.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79.

P.A.M. Transportation Services ( NASDAQ:PTSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $213.91 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 43.43% and a net margin of 10.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after acquiring an additional 338,402 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,418,000 after buying an additional 372,506 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

