PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PCAR. Bank of America increased their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.23.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR opened at $85.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,028,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.