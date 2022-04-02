Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of PACB opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. The business had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,664 shares of company stock worth $945,255 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth approximately $104,627,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,355.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,195,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,386,000 after buying an additional 3,103,297 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,161,000 after buying an additional 2,990,652 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,854,000 after buying an additional 2,567,023 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,781,000 after buying an additional 2,567,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

