Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PPBI. Stephens lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $35.28 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48,813.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,599,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,068,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 712.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after acquiring an additional 272,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,497,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,982,000 after acquiring an additional 242,293 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.