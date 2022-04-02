Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.25.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $155.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.45. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $158.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.