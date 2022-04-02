PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded to Outperform by Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.46.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $61.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

