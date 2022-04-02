Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Price Target Raised to GBX 650 at Liberum Capital

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 630 ($8.25) to GBX 650 ($8.51) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PAG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.65) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.34) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 597.50 ($7.83).

Shares of PAG traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 506.50 ($6.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,500. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 8.04. Paragon Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 408.80 ($5.35) and a one year high of GBX 619 ($8.11). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 521.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 540.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman sold 227,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.50), for a total value of £1,126,004.32 ($1,474,986.01). Also, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.56) per share, with a total value of £18,547.02 ($24,295.28).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

