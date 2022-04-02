Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 82.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Shares of MLR stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $320.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.01. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $47.57.

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $201.69 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Miller Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Miller Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.