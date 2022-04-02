Parallel Advisors LLC Has $36,000 Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,789 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 94.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $940,225.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 471,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,373. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.62.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.