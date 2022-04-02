Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,607,000 after buying an additional 417,123 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.7% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,651,000 after purchasing an additional 639,153 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 22.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,127 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its stake in Teck Resources by 10.4% in the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 5,322,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,576,000 after purchasing an additional 502,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Teck Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,974,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,976,000 after purchasing an additional 167,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE TECK opened at $42.19 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

