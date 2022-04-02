Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after buying an additional 3,476,213 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,294,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,769,000 after purchasing an additional 82,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of SBRA opened at $15.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -235.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile (Get Rating)

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.