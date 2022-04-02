Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,125 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 6,249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 13.9% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 36.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCA opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.