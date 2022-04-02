Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 326 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,641,000 after buying an additional 198,053 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 156.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $78.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average is $82.60. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.