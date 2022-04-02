Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 989 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,655 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth $1,348,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,114 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 141.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,047,000 after buying an additional 767,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 113.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 808,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after buying an additional 429,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

