Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POU shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

TSE POU traded up C$0.14 on Friday, reaching C$31.35. The company had a trading volume of 161,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,026. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 18.73. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$9.32 and a 1 year high of C$32.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$27.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$434.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 2.6099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total value of C$320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,096,320. Also, Director James Geral Bell sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.82, for a total value of C$611,834.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$835,111.94. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,051.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

