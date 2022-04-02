Pareto Securities Upgrades Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) to Buy

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mowi ASA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $235.00.

MHGVY traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,602. Mowi ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Mowi ASA ( OTCMKTS:MHGVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.0337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.73%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

