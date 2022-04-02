Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Short Interest Update

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,400 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 407,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.2 days.

PARXF stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PARXF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

