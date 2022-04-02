Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.14.

NYSE PK opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $23.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 67,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

