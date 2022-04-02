Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.81.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.20. The stock had a trading volume of 836,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $268.51 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.