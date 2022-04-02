Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Receives $8.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Paysafe stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,597,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,723,513. Paysafe has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 44,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,679,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,149 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 24,061 shares in the last quarter.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

