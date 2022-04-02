Peel Hunt Upgrades Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) to “Buy”

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TUWOY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tullow Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tullow Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($1.03) to GBX 77 ($1.01) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.08.

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

