PegNet (PEG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,237.00

PegNet (PEG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PegNet has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $123,490.46 and approximately $2,237.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00049203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.32 or 0.07455991 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,432.03 or 1.00308632 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00046365 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

