Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PBA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,796. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

