Pendle Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.22 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Pendle has a total market cap of $24.22 million and $1.31 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pendle has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00049572 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.91 or 0.07538702 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,907.66 or 1.00171789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00046137 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,693,812 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars.

