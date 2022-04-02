Peony Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000721 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $59.48 million and $201,017.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00025407 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 66.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 179,730,673 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

