Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.97

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$12.97 and last traded at C$12.68, with a volume of 678389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.46.

PEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.10.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.16.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$284.08 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.0099999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 7,982 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total transaction of C$78,632.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,777,442.16. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.50 per share, with a total value of C$95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,839,513.50. In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $195,500 and sold 119,804 shares valued at $1,236,906.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.