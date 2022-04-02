Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,073,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,131,648. The firm has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

