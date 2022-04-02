PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

PG&E stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,890,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,679,855. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. PG&E has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PG&E by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,031 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in PG&E by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in PG&E by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 227,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,626 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in PG&E by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 581,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PG&E by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

