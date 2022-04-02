PGGM Investments Acquires Shares of 11,919 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,919 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,596,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $935.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,084.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $900.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $955.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 221.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,921 shares of company stock worth $62,411,803. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

