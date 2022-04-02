PGGM Investments Buys 153,894 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 222.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 153,894 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.09% of SS&C Technologies worth $18,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.15 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

