PGGM Investments Has $11.34 Million Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 532.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,635 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.08% of NortonLifeLock worth $11,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 393.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NLOK opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.66. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

