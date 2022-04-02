PGGM Investments Has $16.67 Million Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.34% of CDK Global worth $16,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CDK Global by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,982,000 after buying an additional 505,952 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CDK Global by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.19.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.03%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

