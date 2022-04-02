PGGM Investments Sells 183 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,862,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $388.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.77 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.28.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

