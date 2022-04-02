PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PGTI. TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $26.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 406,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,629. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.72.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $232,070. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 540.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.