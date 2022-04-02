Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.39 Billion

Brokerages expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) to post sales of $7.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.94 billion and the highest is $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $7.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $30.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.31 billion to $32.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $31.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.18 billion to $34.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,686,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,834,830. The stock has a market cap of $150.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.10. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

