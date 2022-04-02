Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading Down 5.8%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56.80 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 58.40 ($0.76). Approximately 420,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 341,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.81).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.44 million and a P/E ratio of -82.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 55.26.
About Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC)
Recommended Stories
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.