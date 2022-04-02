Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading Down 5.8%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56.80 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 58.40 ($0.76). Approximately 420,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 341,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.44 million and a P/E ratio of -82.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 55.26.

About Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC)

Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property. The company also holds 100% interest in the Redcastle property consisting 30 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 600 acres, and Bighorn property consisting 29 unpatented claims covering 580 acres located in Idaho; Red Star project located in Mackay, Idah; and Navarre Creek property covering 2,420 acres located in Custer County, Idaho.

