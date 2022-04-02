Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $30.02 on Thursday. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Phreesia by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

