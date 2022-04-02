Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Lowered to $50.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.56% from the stock’s current price.

PHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

Phreesia stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.61.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,592,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,754,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,323,000 after acquiring an additional 348,237 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,192,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

