Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Lowered to $50.00

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.56% from the stock’s current price.

PHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

Phreesia stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.61.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,592,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,754,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,323,000 after acquiring an additional 348,237 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,192,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.