Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%.
Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $14.43.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.
