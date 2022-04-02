Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%.

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $14.43.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,076,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 74,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.