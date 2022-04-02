Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ACV Auctions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ACV Auctions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stephens raised ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at about $3,638,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 1,336.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 153,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 60.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,447,000 after buying an additional 1,355,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 16.9% in the third quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

