Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.11.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

